Elon Musk acaba de comprar Twitter 🥳
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 25, 2022
The largest consequence of Elon taking over Twitter may well be not any specific policy decision he makes, but rather the morale effect of his supporters feeling emboldened and his detractors feeling like they are arguing on enemy territory. This is happening already.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 30, 2022
Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.
— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022
I’ve been running Bluesky as a funded org for four months. I’ve never worked for Twitter. I don’t know what’s going on with Elon any more than you do. But I’ve hired a few people and we’re staying the course. https://t.co/0qPSIMWv3s
— Jay Graber (@arcalinea) April 26, 2022
Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
Most of my incoming DMs seem to be bots & spam. If there was a small charge to send these messages, and a security deposit (“Orange Check”) required to verify the trustworthiness of the sender, messaging would be far more useful and @twitter would have a new source of revenue.
— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 28, 2022
Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
Haha he says “Bitcoin” so many times
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2022
Welcome to the jungle
🚨There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links, or link your wallet to anything.
— Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) April 25, 2022
The Otherdeed NFT mint is sold out – we are awestruck at the demand shown tonight. Apes and Mutants, the opening of the 21-day claim period is being delayed until the price of gas drops to reasonable levels. We’ll tweet when the claim opens. https://t.co/iRz64lklbv
— OthersideMeta (@OthersideMeta) May 1, 2022
for context, for those blocks where we are hitting 200 ETH burned,
that is roughly $550K worth of ETH burned every ~12 seconds
— DCinvestor.eth ⌐◨-◨ (@iamDCinvestor) May 1, 2022
how i bought a crypto domain for $16,
told a multi-billion dollar CEX to kick rocks,
and negotiated my way from a $500 offer to selling it for half a million dollars:
— cryptofelon (@cryptofelon) April 28, 2022
The best of Decrypt straight to your inbox.
Get the top stories curated daily, weekly roundups & deep dives straight to your inbox.