Kelsey Parker has opened up on the “tough” moment she told her children their dad Tom had passed away.

The Wanted singer’s widow, 32, revealed Tom went into St Christopher’s Hospice, near their South London home, and Kelsey held her beloved husband’s hand as he passed away at age 33. Tom had been battling cancer as he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020.

Kelsey has now revealed how she and Tom decided to “be really really honest” with their two children Aurelia, two, and one year old Bodhi about Tom’s cancer.

She explained: “Aurelia had been getting really confused when Tom went into the hospice.







(Image: Channel 4)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter .

“On the Wednesday when I knew I was going in to see Tom I said to her, ‘I want to make sure that Daddy is OK and the angels come and take him’.

“We’ve just been really really honest with the children because you have to be.”

However, Kelsey admitted she struggled to break the news to her daughter about Tom’s death.

Kelsey told The Sun On Sunday: “But having to tell her that her daddy had died, that was really tough.







(Image: OK!/LORNA ROACH PHOTOGRAPHY)



“I couldn’t talk, it was like I had something stuck in my throat, I couldn’t say it but I knew I had to say those words to her because she had to know.

“She just said, ‘OK Mummy’, but I needed to be straight with her.”

Kelsey also revealed how she had not discussed funeral arrangements with her husband, despite his cancer battle.

“He was doing so well. We were the ‘Positive Parkers’ and never spoke about it,” Kelsey explained.







(Image: 2022 GC Images)







(Image: SplashNews.com)



Kelsey was joined by Tom’s fellow The Wanted bandmates, family and friends as she laid her husband to rest on Wednesday 20 April.

Tom’s fans also lined the streets to pay their respects as the singer made his final journey to Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church in Petts Wood.

Kelsey said: “He would have loved the funeral. I don’t think he ever realised how many hearts he actually touched.





Become an OK! VIP and you will unlock access to all of our big exclusives… Be the first to meet the latest showbiz babies, see the most sought after wedding pictures of the year, or take a guided tour around your favourite star’s lavish multi-million pound home – all for free! Sign up here

“I try to tell myself how lucky I am. How lucky I was to find Tom, the love of my life, my soulmate and best friend.

“What me and Tom had some people don’t ever find that in their lifetimes. It’s so hard but I’ve got to concentrate on all the positives.

“And I will continue to look for his special signs every day because I know he’ll be with me watching over us all.”