In 2004, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne inducted their fellow Traveling Wilbury, George Harrison, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Then they, along with George’s only son, Dhani, took to the stage to perform George’s epic Beatles tune, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Although, there was a surprise guest.

Out of the ether, Prince materialized. Suddenly, he belted out a face-melting three-minute guitar solo that no one expected. Then, he threw his guitar out into the audience where it seemed to disappear. Now, the performance is famous. Petty thought George would have liked it too.

