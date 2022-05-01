With so many new weapons and operator skins, calling cards, sprays, and all manner of other cosmetics, how do you know what to spend your hard-earned CP on? Nobody can keep track of all the bundles, can they? Wrong – EarlyGame can, so sit back and enjoy our top 5 Warzone Bundles of the week. That’s right, we’re rummaging through the store for you, and we think we’ve found the best Warzone Bundles currently in-store.