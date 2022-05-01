With so many new weapons and operator skins, calling cards, sprays, and all manner of other cosmetics, how do you know what to spend your hard-earned CP on? Nobody can keep track of all the bundles, can they? Wrong – EarlyGame can, so sit back and enjoy our top 5 Warzone Bundles of the week. That’s right, we’re rummaging through the store for you, and we think we’ve found the best Warzone Bundles currently in-store.

Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Google News

Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.