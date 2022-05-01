Xochitl Gomez, 16, has had quite a career up till now. She starred in several movies and T.V. shows before she bagged the role of America Chavez in the upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The young star is quite talented. We take a closer look at her career in this article. What do you think of her? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Related: Doctor Strange 2 Writer Says Movie Has High Emotional Stakes

Major Movies and Shows Starring Xochitl Gomez

1. The Baby-Sitters Club (2020) Xochitl Gomez plays Dawn Schafer

This T.V. series is based on a book series of the same name. It follows the adventures of a group of young girls who start their own babysitting business. Xochitl Gomez plays the role of Dawn Schafer in this show. The series, The Baby-Sitters Club (2020), is available for streaming on Netflix.

Related: Doctor Strange 2: Wong Actor Reveals Favorite MCU Star, Reacts To X-Men Crossover

2. Shadow Wolves (2019) – Xochitl Gomez won an Award for Her Role in This Movie

Gomez won a Young Artist Award for supporting Teen Artist for her role in this 2019 film. She plays the role of Chucky in this movie. Shadow Wolves is about a rogue NSA agent joining hands with a group of Native American trackers. They take part in missions to protect justice in America and elsewhere.

3. Gentefied (2020)

Xochitl Gomez plays the role of Young Ana in this Netflix T.V. series. As gentrification disrupts their L.A. neighborhood, the Morales cousins try to save their grandfather’s taco shop and pursue their own dreams.

Related: Doctor Strange 2 New TV Spot is Best Look Yet At America Chavez Multiverse Powers

4. The Lone Drone (2020) – Xochitl Gomez played the lead character in this Short Film

This was a short Sci-Fi production, with Gomez playing the lead character of Sara. Sara, who recently lost her father, finds a strange drone in her backyard. She believes it may help save her family.

Related: Doctor Strange 2 Writer on Why Adding Tobey Maguire Is a Bad Idea

5. Roped (2020)

This 2020 film was about a town in which a traveling rodeo makes an appearance. The councilman’s daughter falls in love with the cowboy, and the town erupts because of this. Gomez plays the role of Emma in this movie.

When is Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness Releasing?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6, 2022. The cast of the movie includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier among others.