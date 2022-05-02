FINALLY SOMEONE IS ON THEME!

It’s no secret that some celebrities don’t really get it when it comes to past Met Gala, but Billie Eilish is not one of those people because she just SLAYED the Met Gala beige carpet like no one else tonight.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Following this year’s theme of “Gilded Glamour,” Billie’s ensemble perfectly encapsulates all of the glitz and wealth of old time New York.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Plus, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that home girl is wearing a real life BUSTLE, which is a “device for thrusting out the skirt at the back of the waist.” Like, she truly went all out for this theme and we THANK her for it!


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Long may Billie reign as our new Met Gala queen!


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images



