Bissell Pet Foundation lowers price of adopting pets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Bissell Pet Foundation is helping to reduce the fee to adopt a pet to $25 or less this week at many of the shelters across the area.

Bissell says that shelters across the country are over capacity and this “empty the shelters” event will hopefully reduce some of that overcrowding. There are eight shelters in our area participating in the deal.

Go to bissellpetfoundation.org to find the closest one.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.