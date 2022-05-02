A metal barrel containing the remains of a person killed in the 1980s was found on Sunday on the shore of Nevada’s Lake Mead, a discovery that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said was made possible by an ongoing drought.

“It’s really odd in the sense that had the lake never receded, we would never have discovered the body,” Lt. Ray Spencer of the Police Department said by phone on Monday.

Lieutenant Spencer said the police were trying to learn the victim’s identity. He declined to share details about the victim, including a possible age, sex or specific cause of death. It’s clear that the person “died as a result of a homicide,” he said, but he would not share how that was determined.

Based on items recovered inside the barrel, investigators believe the victim was killed in the 1980s, Lieutenant Spencer said. He declined to say what those items were.