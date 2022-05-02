The Mirror claim that Becker may only serve 10 months and spend the rest of his sentence with an electronic tag, and other reports indicate that he is unlikely to spent his entire sentence at HMP Wandsworth, which is a category B facility.

Tennis stars past and present have had to answer tough questions on Becker after his recent conviction, as the German spent years commentating on Wimbledon for the BBC. He won his first Grand Slam title at SW19 as a fresh-faced teenager, going on to win two more on centre court alongside the US Open and two Australian Opens.

Novak Djokovic, who was coached by Becker between 2014 and 2016, claimed to be ‘heartbroken’ by the news, but British tennis star Andy Murray put across a less sympathetic view.