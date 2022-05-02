Boys’ tennis team blitzes 3 foes in a row - Pope County Tribune

Noah Palmer had a part in three doubles wins last week, each with a different partner. Photo by Mark Beasley.

April 23 at Becker

Brainerd 4 Minnewaska 3

The Minnewaska boys’ tennis team was in Becker for a quadrangular meet on Saturday, April 23. The third scheduled match of the day, against Elk River, wasn’t able to finish due to rain.

The Lakers match against Brainerd was a close one, with the Lumberjacks edging out the Lakers, 4-3.

Tate Reichmann and Connor Quelle earned singles wins. Nik VanDyke and Damon Uhde won at #1 doubles in three grueling sets. The match swung on the #3 singles contest, won by Brainerd in three sets.

April 23 at Becker

Becker 6 Minnewaska 1

Becker rolled past the Lakers, 6-1, with Ethan Quelle taking the lone point for Minnewaska in three sets.

April 26 at Granite Falls

Minnewaska 7 YME 0

After a rough trip to Becker, the Lakers were back in action on Tuesday, playing a match at YME, then traveling up the road to Clara City to take on MACCRAY.

The #3 doubles team of Konner Hanson and Noah Palmer rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win, the most dominating of all the Laker wins in the 7-0 win over the Sting.

April 26 at Clara City

Minnewaska 7 MACCRAY 0

After a short bus trip Minnewaska took on MACCRAY. Once again the Lakers prevailed, 7-0, while not dropping a set.

Three matches ended with 6-0, 6-0 scores. Tate Reichmann and Gannon Walsh didn’t drop a game at #1 and #2 singles. Tenzin Dahl did the same at #4 singles.

None of the Lakers lost more than one game against the Wolverines.

April 28 at Minnewaska

Minnewaska 7 LQPV 0

The Minnewaska Tennis Team ended their week with another whitewashing, winning 7-0 over LQPV on the Lakers’ home courts on Thursday.

Tate Reichmann at #1 singles, and Konner Hanson at #4 singles, won their matches without losing a game.

A busy week awaits the boys’ tennis team, but there will be no travel involved. On Monday they host a triangular, with East Grand Forks and NL-S providing the competition. On Tuesday Montevideo comes to visit, followed by St. John’s Prep on Thursday. On Friday the conference tournament begins at 11 a.m. on the Minnewaska tennis courts.