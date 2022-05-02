The Apollo 11 crew landed on the moon in 1969. It was a moment that has inspired millions and according to the third season of The Crown, nudged Prince Philip towards a mid-life crisis. But not many people know the mission to Mars had a negative legacy on one of the pilots – Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr.
Aldrin has opened up in the past about his experience coming home from the epic mission.
After coming home the star was plagued with the typical symptoms of depression.
In his memoir, aptly named Magnificent Desolation, he described feeling an overwhelming sense of meaninglessness.
“I wanted to resume my duties, but there were no duties to resume,” he recalled.
“There was no goal, no sense of calling, no project worth pouring myself into.”
It’s been reported in the past, that like many other famous individuals, Aldrin also sought drink as an escape from these feelings.
It’s estimated that one in eight men will develop a common mental health problem such as depression over their lifetime.
The Movember Foundation sadly suggests that three-quarters of all suicides in the UK are by men.
They discovered this gene in more than 800 families with recurring depression.
Since then, many scientists accept that just under half of depression cases are linked to genetics.
Despite his internal turmoil, Aldrin described years later how he’s “comfortable” and “at peace” these days.
“You make changes, you learn to accept things,” he told LA Times at the turn of the century.
“You become satisfied with slow progress. Now I’m comfortable and at peace most of the time.”
