Call of Duty: Warzone New Operators' Backstories

Call of Duty: Warzone has proven to be an overwhelming success for Activision, with the battle royale establishing itself as one of the most discussed titles of recent years. Despite this initial success, new content has to be periodically added in order to shake things up and keep fans engaged.

With the recent introduction of Season 3 for Call of Duty: Warzone, swathes of new content have already been implemented, with more set to come later on. One of the staples of this new Seasonal content is the addition of new playable operators. These operators cover a range of backgrounds, and are all linked by their membership in the same special forces group: Task Force Harpy.

Task Force Harpy in Call of Duty





All three of the new operators introduced in Season 3 of Warzone belong to Task Force Harpy, a group of advanced soldiers is led by a mysterious figure named Captain Butcher. The special forces group will seemingly play a huge role in the overarching narrative that Season 3 will tell, more specifically the King Kong vs. Godzilla threat of Operation Monarch.

The members of Task Force Harpy were the first responders to the monstrous threat looming over the new Warzone map Caldera, and partially helped to reclaim the island. Upon discovering caches of hyper-lethal prototype weapons on the island, the members of Task Force Harpy are left with the task of ascertaining who and what the weapons are meant for.

Mateo Hernandez





The first operator introduced with Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone is Mateo Hernandez. Keen fans of Call of Duty: Vanguard will recognize Hernandez as a naval gunner who featured prominently in different singe-player missions, born in 1919 to a large Mexican-American family in Texas. Joining the Navy at the start of the Second World War, Hernandez fought valiantly as a tail-gunner on the Pacific front. Following the war, Mateo returned home where he fought the prejudice and racism, primarily through activism and helping reunite families across the Mexican border.

Hernandez can be unlocked immediately upon purchasing the Season 3 Battle Pass for Warzone. In addition to unlocking him as an operator, Battle Pass owners will immediately get two legendary skins for Mateo, named Chingon and Madcap. Mateo’s favorite gun is listed as the new M1916 marksman rifle, which is unlocked at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass.

Florence Carter





Another member of Task Force Harpy joining Warzone’s operator roster is Florence Carter. Born in 1923, Florence is another operator from the USA, born and raised in Alabama. Carter had huge ambitions of taking part in World War 2 as a fighter pilot, but was denied her dream due to her race and gender. It was only after the war that Task Force Harpy identified her drive and ability, employing her as a long-standing and cunning rescue helicopter pilot.

Carter is not available through the purchase of Season 3’s Battle Pass. Instead, players who want access to this operator will have to purchase the Florence Carter Operator Bundle, made available through the in-game store shortly after the release of Season 3. In addition to unlocking Florence as an operator, the purchase of this bundle will also include her Legendary Operator Skin, Hellacious. Florence’s favorite weapon is said to be the new Nikita AVT heavy assault rifle, which is unlocked at Tier 31 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Kim Tae Young





Undoubtedly the most unique of the three new operators in Warzone’s Season 3 is Kim Tae Young. Born in 1928, Young was trained by her mother to be a covert but proficient fighter, donning a classical Dokkaebi mask to conceal her identity. Young used her combat abilities to aid North Korean families in crossing the border to South Korea, earning her a fiercely respected reputation that only grew over time. Eventually attracting the attention of Task Force Harpy, it is said that her Dokkaebi mask acts as both a beacon of hope for her allies and a dark omen for her enemies.

Like Carter, Young is not an operator that can be acquired through purchasing the Season 3 Battle Pass. Instead, those wanting to play as Young will have to purchase the Kim Tae Young Operator Bundle, which will be made available within the in-game store at a later date and likely contain Legendary skin variants. Young’s favorite weapon is listed as H4 Blixen, a submachine gun also coming later in Warzone’s Season 3.

All three of these operators coming also possess their own 20-level progression paths. All of these paths include two unlockable Operator Quips, two Skins, XP bonuses, a Finishing Move, and other customization content. Players can use the favorite weapons of these operators to earn experience faster, while also completing operator-specific challenges. In what is quite an attractive prospect, players who reach level 20 for all three of these new operators will unlock Mastery Reward Operator Skins for all of them.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

