“There’s no way to predict how the Netflix movie will impact tourism,” Nelson said, adding that “without a doubt popular film and television productions have an impact on tourism,” even if visits inspired by specific productions are notoriously difficult to track and measure.

Both “Dawson’s Creek” and “One Tree Hill” are known to have inspired a substantial number of people to visit Southeastern North Carolina over the years.

Certainly, an “Along for the Ride” trailer released earlier this year is a visual showcase for Southeastern North Carolina. It features multiple shots of Pleasure Island and Wilmington, including the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, the Kure Beach pier, the Snows Cut Bridge, Thalian Hall and the historic New Hanover County Courthouse.

More:After a record-setting year, Wilmington’s film industry waits for 2022 calendar to fill up

More:When, and where, to see 11 Wilmington-shot movies and TV shows premiering in 2022

Based on the 2009 young adult novel by Chapel Hill writer Sarah Dessen, “Along for the Ride” centers on a young woman named Auden, played by newcomer Emma Pasarow. She’s spending the summer before college in a beach town with her father (Dermot Mulroney of “My Best Friend’s Wedding”), his new wife (Kate Bosworth of “Blue Crush”) and their young child.

Romance soon rears its inevitable head after Auden meets Eli, a hunky local played by Belmont Cameli, who appeared in the 2020 sequel to 1990s comedy TV series “Saved by the Bell.” Bikes are ridden (and fallen off of), late nights are had, hugs shared, selves discovered.

Also in the cast is Andie MacDowell (“Groundhog Day”), who plays the disapproving mother Auden needs a break from.

“Along for the Ride” was written for the screen and directed by Sofia Alvarez, best known for writing 2018 teen comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

In a promotional video from Netflix, Cameli and Pasarow watched the trailer together for the first time. During a shot of what looked like a wild, nighttime beach party filled with scantily clad young people, Cameli said, “They won’t have any idea what we endured to make that scene.”

“It was cold,” Pasarow offered, with Cameli adding that “everybody had multiple robes on” between takes.

When in the area last year from April through June, “Along for the Ride,” shot in and around several area businesses, including Melissa’s Coin Laundry, a 24-hour laundromat in Carolina Beach.

Melissa Pannkuk, who’s owned the business for about six years, said it’s the first time she knows of that any film or TV productions have shot there.

“It’s exciting,” she said, adding that she posted the trailer, in which the laundry can be seen, to her Facebook page. “They were wonderful. It’s a great experience.”