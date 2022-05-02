Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Naomi Judd at Stagecoach

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Naomi Judd at the Stagecoach Festival held in Indio, California.

Actress Ashley Judd announced Saturday that her mother had died at the age of 76.

The elder Judd had been one half of the legendary country duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna. Underwood sang “See You Again” in honor of the matriarch.

“Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…,” Underwood tweeted.