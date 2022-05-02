Internationally, Russia will not participate in the next edition of the Nations League, while their women’s team will be barred from the European Championship. The women’s team will not participate in any of their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches having already missed two of them due to the suspension – while their results will also be deemed null and void.

So too will the results of the men’s U21 team, who are midway through a European Championship qualifying campaign. Group C – which consists of Spain, Slovakia, Malta, Lithuania and Northern Ireland – will continue as five teams.

The ban will also apply to Futsal and youth tournaments that are organised by UEFA. Russia’s speculative bid to host Euro 2028 has been considered ineligible, with a joint United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland proposal expected to win.