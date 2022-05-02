The Chelsea girls’ tennis team continued to roll through its opponents with three dual meet wins and going 1-0-1 against state-ranked competition in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The Bulldogs opened the week by blanking Tecumseh 8-0.

Singles wins went to Haley Hopkins 6-0, 6-1, Maddi Coy 6-0, 6-0, Julia Hanselman 6-0, 6-0, and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles winners were Emily Hiess/ Ellie Kuck 6-3, 6-4, Elizabeth McGuire/Sara Martin 6-1, 6-0, Megan Hayduk/Mary Jordan 6-1, 6-0, and Haley Hilgendorf/Elizabeth Lane 6-0, 6-0.

The Bulldogs split into two teams Thursday and picked up a pair of wins. They blanked Pinckney 8-0 and beat AA Gabriel Richard 7-1.

Winners against Richard were Amanda Dosey 6-4, 5-3, Anne-Marie Begola 6-0, 6-1, and Hopkins 6-0, 6-1 at singles.

Doubles wins went to Amelia Loveland/Adrienne Delong 6-0, 6-0, Meghan Bareis/Megan Boughton 6-1, 6-0, Kendall Spink/Izzy Barkey 6-0, 6-0, and Sarah Tillman/Natalie Roeser 6-1, 6-1.

The Pinckney match saw singles wins by Josie Jackson 6-1, 6-0, Coy 6-3, 7-5, Hanselman 6-2, 2-6, 10-7, and Gabriel-Menegay 6-0, 6-0.

Heis/Kuck 6-2, 7-6(1), McGuire/Martin 7-5, 6-2, Hayduk/Jordan 7-6(2), 6-2, and Hilgendorf/Lane 6-1, 6-1 picked up doubles wins for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs then took down D3 fifth-ranked Forest Hills Eastern 6-2 Saturday.

The teams split the singles matches with Dosey (6-0, 6-0) and Begola (6-0, 6-1) dominating their #1 and #2 matches.

Chelsea powered its way through the doubles matches with four wins by Loveland/DeLong 6-1, 6-1, Bareis/Boughton 7-5, 6-1, Spink/Barkey 6-2, 6-1, and Tillman/Roeser 6-3, 6-2.

The Bulldogs then tied with seventh-ranked Grand Rapids Christian. Results for the match were not available.



