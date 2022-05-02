Competitive Business Environment Drives Sustainable Advancements In The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Advances in technology is a major trend in the plastic alternative packaging market. Major companies dealing in the market are continuously focusing on introducing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for various industries to maintain their position in the competitive business environment and to meet end-user requirements. For instance, in January 2021, Sealed Air Corporation, has launched a new version of bubble wrap brand packaging material that is made with at least 90% recycled content. The recycled content used to make bubble wrap brand packaging is sourced from post-industrial materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Growing environmental concerns associated with plastic usage is a major driver for the plastic alternative packaging market growth. Plastic products consist of deadly pollutants and cause harmful effects on humans, animals, and the environment. Customers are interested in eco-friendly packaging options to find the replacement of plastic packaging. According to the World Economic Forum’s report published in October 2019, approximately 13 million tons of plastic waste leaks into our oceans every year, causing unimaginable damage to biodiversity, marine life, and human health. Most plastics are non-biodegradable attributing to the material versatility. According to the plastic alternative packaging market research, rising inclination towards alternatives to plastics has attracted businesses worldwide, which contributes to the growth of the market.

The global plastic alternative packaging market size is expected to grow from $71.08 billion in 2021 to $78.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The plastic alternative package market share is expected to grow to $96.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Major players covered in the global plastic alternative packaging industry are Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak, Sealed Air Corporation, Plastic Suppliers Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, DS Smith PLC, Klabin SA, Rengo Co. Ltd and Bemis Company Inc.

TBRC’s global plastic alternative packaging market report is segmented by type into starch-based plastic, cellulose-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), others, by process into recyclable, reusable, biodegradable, by application into food and beverage, personal care, health care, others.

