DI Ray starts on ITV tonight, May 2, and Detective Rachita Ray (played by Parminder Nagra) is feeling proud of her promotion to homicide. However, she starts to question the reason for her career move when she is placed on a “culturally specific” job. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast of the TV drama.

Who is in the cast of DI Ray?

DI Rachita Ray – Parminder Nagra

DI Ray is a strong woman with tenacity, which is how she has come to be so successful in her career.

She is conflicted about her own identity and whether it is why she has been chosen for a specific case.

The character is played by Parminder Nagra, a 46-year-old actress and mother of one.

She is known for playing Jess Bhamra in the film Bend It Like Beckham, later appearing in ER and The Blacklist.

Speaking about her character’s role in the new series, she said: “It obviously makes her heart sink, wondering if that’s the reason she got hired, but this is still what she does for a living.

“The case has been assigned to her and she doesn’t shy away from her work, she’s going to do it to the best of her ability.

“It throws her off slightly and she knows that she’s probably going to have to work twice as hard as anyone else, but that’s just who she is.”

Tariq – Bhavik C Pankhania

Not much is known about Tariq at this moment in time but he is played by Bhavik C Pankhania.

The actor and director is known for his roles in The Feed and This Is Going to Hurt.

PS Tony Khatri – Maanuv Thiara

Tony is a family liaison officer who is let by his emotions.

Due to his nature, he is able to see through the tough exterior that Rachita puts up.

He is played by Maanuv Thiara, who is known for his roles in Landscapers, Ted Lasso and Casualty.

Opening up about exploring everyday racism in mainstream drama, he said: “It’s definitely one of the show’s strengths.

“It’s not a drama about racism, it’s a really exciting thriller, but what Maya [Sondhi – writer] does so well is to put in these moments that you can’t shy away from. They happen, and that’s a reality we should confront, but they also don’t define the characters’ lives – your whole day doesn’t become all about those micro-aggressions, even though they affect you.”

PC Rob Wellington – Che Cartwright

Rob Wellington is played by Che Cartwright, an actor and producer known for Leonardo and Hawking.

