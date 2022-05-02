DI Ray starts on ITV tonight, May 2, and Detective Rachita Ray (played by Parminder Nagra) is feeling proud of her promotion to homicide. However, she starts to question the reason for her career move when she is placed on a “culturally specific” job. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast of the TV drama.
Who is in the cast of DI Ray?
DI Rachita Ray – Parminder Nagra
DI Ray is a strong woman with tenacity, which is how she has come to be so successful in her career.
She is conflicted about her own identity and whether it is why she has been chosen for a specific case.
The character is played by Parminder Nagra, a 46-year-old actress and mother of one.
She is known for playing Jess Bhamra in the film Bend It Like Beckham, later appearing in ER and The Blacklist.
Speaking about her character’s role in the new series, she said: “It obviously makes her heart sink, wondering if that’s the reason she got hired, but this is still what she does for a living.
“The case has been assigned to her and she doesn’t shy away from her work, she’s going to do it to the best of her ability.
“It throws her off slightly and she knows that she’s probably going to have to work twice as hard as anyone else, but that’s just who she is.”
Tariq – Bhavik C Pankhania
Not much is known about Tariq at this moment in time but he is played by Bhavik C Pankhania.
The actor and director is known for his roles in The Feed and This Is Going to Hurt.
PS Tony Khatri – Maanuv Thiara
Tony is a family liaison officer who is let by his emotions.
Due to his nature, he is able to see through the tough exterior that Rachita puts up.
He is played by Maanuv Thiara, who is known for his roles in Landscapers, Ted Lasso and Casualty.
Opening up about exploring everyday racism in mainstream drama, he said: “It’s definitely one of the show’s strengths.
“It’s not a drama about racism, it’s a really exciting thriller, but what Maya [Sondhi – writer] does so well is to put in these moments that you can’t shy away from. They happen, and that’s a reality we should confront, but they also don’t define the characters’ lives – your whole day doesn’t become all about those micro-aggressions, even though they affect you.”
PC Rob Wellington – Che Cartwright
Rob Wellington is played by Che Cartwright, an actor and producer known for Leonardo and Hawking.
READ MORE: BBC Breakfast blasted over ‘poor’ Sturgeon interview
PCSO Amanda Hay – Sabrina Pui Yee Chin
Amanda Hay is played by Sabrina Pui Yee Chin, a Malaysian born actor raised in the UK.
Her passion for the arts started at a young age with dancing and she eventually transitioned into acting.
Her recent credits include You Don’t Know Me on the BBC.
DCI Martyn Hunter – Jamie Bamber
Martyn is in a relationship with DI Ray but they have been trying to keep this a secret.
He is keen to make it official but the work politics get in the way.
Still, he is supportive of his partner and they have a healthy relationship.
DCI Hunter is played by Jamie Bamber, a 49-year-old actor and married father of three.
He is known for his roles in Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: UK and Band of Brothers.
Supt Ross Beardsmore – Ian Puleston-Davies
The team’s boss is Ross Beardsmore and he is played by Ian Puleston-Davies.
The Welsh actor and writer and father-of-two is known for playing Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street.
His other credits include The Teacher, Tin Star and Hollyoaks.
PC Debs Knott – Demelza O’Sullivan
Debs Knott is played by Demelza O’Sullivan, who has previously starred in Conditions and Doctors.
She shared a promo for DI Ray on Twitter with the message: “So excited for tonight!
“Massive thanks to @HTMTelevision, Maya Sondhi and the brilliant team which was an absolute joy to be a part of.
“Thank you to the fabulous casting team at @dedwardscasting and to @CherryParkerMgt. Can’t wait for you all to see this, it’s awesome!”
DCI Kerry Henderson – Gemma Whelan
Kerry is sceptical over whether Rachita is ready for her promotion to homicide.
In Kerry’s opinion, she has not earned her job title and is in a ‘have a go hero’ moment.
The detective is played by Gemma Whelan, a 41-year-old actress and married mother-of-two.
The star is known for playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones and has appeared in The Tower and Upstart Crow.
Speaking about her character’s relationship with DI Ray, she said: “She doesn’t trust that Rachita’s on top of everything, and believes she’s not experienced enough for the job, so she really tests her and that comes across as quite cold.
“She does start to change her mind about Rachita, especially towards the end of the series, because she can see that Rachita was ready for this job after all, and she has shown that she was always up to the task.”
DS Kwesi Edmund – Peter Bankole
Kwesi Edmund is played by Peter Bankole, a 40-year-old actor known for his roles on both the stage and screen.
He has previously starred in Peaky Blinders, Death in Paradise and The Rotters’ Club.
DON’T MISS…
DI Ray review: New police drama needs more tension [INSIGHT]
Gemma Whelan lists conditions for returning to Game of Thrones [INTERVIEW]
‘Please hold him to account’ demand GMB viewers as Johnson returns [DISCUSSION]
DS Clive Bottomley – Steve Oram
DS Clive Bottomley is played by Steve Oram, a 48-year-old actor and comedian.
He is known for his role in Sightseers, which he also co-wrote.
DC Carly Lake – Jessica Temple
Carly Lake is played by Jessica Temple, known for her roles in Doctors and Sister Boniface Mysteries.
DC Liam Payne – Sam Baker-Jones
Liam Payne is played by Sam Baker-Jones, who has previously starred as Scott in Noughts + Crosses.
He praised his new project, DI Ray, on Twitter, adding: “Grateful to be involved in this project.
“Powerful story made with care and love by a brilliant team of people.
“Filmed and set in Birmingham and full of Midlands talent. Thanks to @HTMTelevision @dedwardscastingand the best @sancha50 !!”
Navin Kapoor – Ryan McKen
Navin Kapoor is the initial suspect in a murder case.
A young man is found dead and the team learns he was secretly dating Navin Kapoor’s sister.
Navin is played by Ryan McKen, known for his roles in Temple, Bancroft, Save Me and The State.
The other guest stars in the series are as follows:
Mona Aziz – Duaa Karim
Salma Aziz – Siddiqua Akhtar
Mrs Kapoor – Shaheen Khan
Mr Kapoor – Simon Nagra
Kabir Kapoor – Manpreet Bachu
Navin’s solicitor – Dominic Allen
Anjuli Kapoor – Lucky Sanghera
Nadiya – Kerena Jagpal
Smita Kapoor – Sakuntala Ramanee
Customer – Phil Nice
DI Ray starts on ITV tonight, May 2, from 9pm.
Source link