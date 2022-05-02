More drama unfolded when Frankie discovered that Janine and Mick had come close to a kiss, leaving the youngster confused by the moment.
Mick, who was also flustered after his near-kiss with Janine, lies to Frankie as the landlord finds it hard to come to terms with his feelings.
Elsewhere in the soap, a hungover Linda came into The Vic and started drinking again before making a bee-line for Frankie, in which she exchanged some harsh words.
Mick, who sees the dispute, is forced to step in and defend his daughter.
