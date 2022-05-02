Edward Charles Lowden, our “Eddie”, age 64, of Kyle, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022.

Eddie was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 6, 1958, and was the fourth of five children born to Marvin George, Sr. and Minnie Faye Lowden.

Eddie was a strong, quiet man gifted with many talents. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio in 1976, then attended trade school for diesel mechanics and initially worked in the field and shop. He was promoted through the ranks to Service Manager and led a large team of technicians and staff for a well-known company in Pflugerville, Texas. He moved on to equipment rental sales and retired in 2020. After retirement, Eddie created “Cut on Demand Services”, a lawn maintenance and handy man company. The company grew rapidly to the point that he recently created an LLC to accommodate his growing customer base.

He studied genealogy of his family and seemed to know each one personally and was able to share their life stories as if he had spent time with them himself. He loved history, western movies, and good old honky tonk music and dancing (maybe a cold one or two). Over recent years, he enjoyed spending time taking short trips in his RV for antiquing adventures with his wife Lisa and dog, Belle. He dreaded coming home with large(heavy) treasures to put in his garage that he always complained about taking up to much space and said that Lisa always bought the heaviest and largest thing she could find.

Eddie was famous for his homemade pecan pies at holidays, but his all-time favorite was apple pie, sometimes loaded with vanilla ice cream. If no pie was available, he defaulted to chocolate chip cookies. He also enjoyed gardening and making homemade salsa, but his prize possessions where his serrano plants that grew his “pocket peppers”, coined by Evan Goldberg.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents Marvin George, Sr. and Minnie Faye Lowden, his beloved brother, Marvin George Lowden, Jr. (Bub), and brother-in-law Terry Lutz. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lowden, Daughters Briana (Chris) Stolz, Amy (Evan) Goldberg. Sisters Alice(roger) Nelson, Susan Turner, and Annette “Boo” (Jimmy) Becker. Glenda Lowden and Raymond, grandsons Payton Fuller, Hudson and Henry Goldberg, and Lincoln Stolz. Stepsons Matthew (Cassie) Magnus and Joseph (Casslyn) Magnus. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Ridgeway Cemetery, 153 Ridgeway Cemetery Road Paige, Texas 78659. A celebration of Eddies life will follow the service at Southside Market in Elgin, Texas for a Barbeque lunch in his honor. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Austin or any other charity of your choice.

