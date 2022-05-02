



Senior officials in Hungary have warned that Budapest is prepared to block any attempts in the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia’s oil industry. As the bloc prepares its unveil its sixth round of sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungary has warned that if these measures would hinder Budapest’s ability to import energy, the country would be ready to veto it.

According to Politico, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to propose a plan to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year. The bloc will not issue an immediate ban on Russian oil, according to sources, but rather will form a plan to phase out oil imports from Moscow by the end of the year. Fearing retaliation from Putin in the form of a ban on gas flowing to Europe, the Eu has been reluctant to sanction Russia’s energy sector so far. Hungary in particular is heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels, which is why it has been among the most vocal critics of sanctions against Putin.

Since becoming Prime Minister, Hungary's Viktor Orban has repeatedly clashed with European Union (EU) institutions, while also developing a close relationship with Mr Putin. Mr Orban's government has warned that the ban on Russian oil and gas would cause severe damage to Hungary's economy. Hungarian Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told HirTV on Sunday: "Since such decisions require unanimity, it makes no sense for the commission to propose sanctions affecting natural gas and crude oil that would restrict Hungarian procurements. "We've made it clear that we'll never support."

A ban on Putin's oil and gas exports would be a devastating blow, as revenues from the energy industry account for about 40 percent of Russia's budget in 2021. According to a report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Moscow has earned over €63billion (£52.8 billion) from the export of oil, gas and coal since the war began on February 24. In order to avoid Hungary's blocking any actions against Putin, the EU Commission will reportedly suggest including some kind of exception or transitional measures for Hungary and Slovakia. An official told Reuters that o keep the 27-nation bloc united, the EU Commission might offer Slovakia and Hungary "an exemption or a long transition period".







