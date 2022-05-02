The Falklands War remains a crucial point of contention between the UK and Argentina despite over 40 years having now passed since the war. As the nations mark one of the pivotal moments of the conflict, the sinking of the Belgrano light cruiser on May 2, historian Guy Walters sought to shut down ongoing claims from Buenos Aires that the attack was illegal. Speaking to Sky News, Mr Walters said: “There are people in Argentina who clearly do want to recapture what they call Las Malvinas.

“They are happy to paint the British in any negative light as possible so the Belgrano fits into that narrative easily for them.

“But, of course, the fact of the matter is it was a legal action and nobody ever tried to prosecute the British thinking the Belgrano was a war crime.

“The captain of the Conqueror, he can go to his bed as easy as possible for doing his duty. Today is the day we remember 323 people died.”

The historian dismissed claims the position of the Belgrano at the time of the sinking signalled she was leaving the exclusion zone the British had set at the start of the war, which Argentina argues signalled there was no intention to engage with British forces.

JUST IN: Nicola Sturgeon confronted with brutal new Indy poll ‘Must be disappointing for you!’