Sales of Irish islands have soared over the past five years as international buyers warm to their isolation, safety, “green” appeal and value for money compared to Caribbean and Mediterranean hideaways.

ne specialist sales website has seen the number of its Emerald isles on offer almost halved due to so-called “boutique” sales over recent years.

Three years ago, Private Islands Online (PIO) had nine isles for sale ranging from isolated islands off the west and south-west coasts to smaller, more sheltered islands located in Irish lakes.

Now, their island offerings have been reduced to five including Rabbit Island, Inish Beg, Shore, West Calf and Mannion’s Island.

Auctioneers stressed that given the increasing interest in environmental protection and green living, islands have never been as attractive to wealthy investors.

Currency trends have also made Irish islands extremely attractive to investors.

Among the highest profile sales occurred in 2020 when then 157-acre Horse Island off West Cork sold for €5.5m.

It sold via video link, with the purchaser – a Cypriot investor – never having actually visited the island. It was among the most developed of Irish islands on offer.

It boasted its own six-bedroom luxury main house and six guest cottages as well as its own pier, helipad and games house complete with a sauna.

Another sale involved Castle Island, again located in West Cork. The 123-acre island – located in Roaringwater Bay – was sold for €1.5m by its long-time owner.

Its new owner is an English businessman who is based in France and wanted the West Cork island as a future retreat.

Last year, the dune-covered Mayo island of Bartragh sold for €1.1m.

English golfer and Masters champion Nick Faldo had hoped to build a golf course on the island but his dream never came to fruition.

Bartragh comprises 440 acres of mostly sand dunes located in Killala Bay. Its new owner – understood to be a European investor – hopes to develop the island for an environmentally sustainable farming operation complete with a luxury home capable of being used for high-end holidays.

PIO lists the selling points of some Irish islands as accessibility to the mainland, existing facilities or ruined structures capable of securing planning permission for new luxury homes. Land for farming is also a major selling point for European and North American buyers who are keen to underline their green credentials.

Among the most attractive islands still available on the market is West Calf, off the West Cork coast. The most westerly of the three Calf Islands in Roaringwater Bay is being offered for sale complete with several derelict farmhouses which may allow any purchaser to develop their own luxury island hideaway.

The island comprises of 62 acres freehold and is 4km off the West Cork coast.

PrivateIslandsOnline said the West Calf offers “beautiful scenery and excellent sailing… a perfect balance between the peaceful seclusion of your own island and also the many interesting historic villages and towns of south-west Cork to enjoy and explore”.

It is expected to fetch a seven-figure sum.