The new date has been confirmed for a new event in Europe subordinate Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). While it is expected to arrive in 2023 SpainAnd England Repeat this in 2022. From March 19 to July 23. Dana White He was pleased with the fans and fighters London Which is why he’s already backing off the company’s comeback before the end of the year.

Not even four months after that first event, after three years without setting foot United kingdomUFC returns. Nothing is known about the cartel yet, but Buddy pimple It has many integers to be a part of. The question is whether it will be against Elia Topuria or if “Matador” The Spaniards will fight in London again, although against another competitor.

The Spanish-Georgian player already said in March that he expects to play at least three more matches before 2023. His goal remains to win the world championship belt. Currently, he has established himself in the list of top 15 players in featherweight and has already shown that he can do it in lightweight as well.

Elia Topuria, after Jay Herbert was sent off at the London UFC event Reuters

In her first appearance at the weight she was crowned Conor McGregor also Khabib Nurmagomedovwho starred in one of the UFC’s most brutal KOs in recent years against him Jay Herbert. There he was warned that he wanted more. Keep climbing positions in order to start. Then get into the Top 5 to bring an event to Spain and after that… the great goal: to be a world champion.

UFC’s future

The UFC continues to open its borders to continue growing. At the moment, from addicted master They expect that one of the biggest battles to come UFC Fight Night In London he will be the one to face Darren Tellwho will fight “at home” after being injured, and Jack Hermanson.

In addition to this Darren Till vs. Jack Hermanson, the following rounds are also expected to occur in the octagon: Curtis Blade against Tom EspinalAnd Alexander Gustafson In view of Nikita Krylov s Charles Johnson against Muhammed Makayev.

Fighter Paddy Pemblet, after winning his fight at the UFC in London Reuters

Another of those who do not want to miss the UFC date in London is “the Beatles” Buddy Pemblet. fighter Liverpool Already make sure that the event should be held somewhere other than that O2. why? Because more fans can gather in the football field.

“It’s not a big enough place. We need a bigger one, we need it, we definitely need it. London doesn’t have places big enough unless you go to the stadiums. We need Tottenham, West Ham, if we don’t go to Anfield, let’s have a bigger stadium. Pemblett said in statements to shmo.

Pemblet wants to be there and who knows if his opponent is Topuria. The Spanish fighter plans to do several fights until the end of the year. And after confronting them, precisely, in London, he already stated that he would like to fight the “Beatles” and, of course, “tore his head off”.

After spending a few days of rest and hiatus in Georgia, Ilya Topuria returned to Spain to continue his preparations. He has not yet confirmed against whom – and in what category – his second fight of the year 2022 will be, but on his social networks he is already sending a message loud and clear: “My time has come.” A few words that he was accompanied by the king’s crown and a traditional red rose.

Soon you will know the next battles of Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. Plus the full poster of the event to be held in London on July 23. For time, this date is perfect for “Matador”. So he will still have time to get back into the cage, at least again before 2023.

