As energy prices continue to drain American wallets, the Biden administration is sticking with the progressive panacea: produce more green energy.

“Transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices,” the president posted to Twitter.

“How do we build a transportation and energy system that doesn’t leave Americans vulnerable to these ups and downs?” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last week. “And that’s why having U.S. energy independence in the context of sustainable renewable energy is such an important national objective.”

It all seems so easy. Just announce that green energy is the future and, voilà, no more fossil fuels.

But transforming the power grid is not a matter of public pronouncements or political will. It’s a matter of engineering.

Green energy requires a lot of rare earth elements

Despite decades of investment, renewables only provide 12% of energy in the U.S. Nine percent comes from nuclear and the other 70% comes from fossil fuels.

The most efficient off-ramp from fossil fuels is nuclear power, but the White House never mentions that. Instead, they pin their hopes on solar and wind. Combined, these nascent sources provide less than 5% of our energy needs; from the way the administration talks, they’d like that to be 100%.