Netflix has cancelled the development of an animated series created by Meghan Markle in its move to cut costs. Piers Morgan has since taken to Twitter and addressed a report which suggested “unroyal reality kicks in”.

Last month, Netflix revealed a sharp fall in subscribers and warned millions more are set to quit the service.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their deal with Netflix in September 2020 but they are yet to produce any content for the platform with several reports claiming their production deal could be worth in excess of $100 million (£72m).

One of the projects announced was an animated series with the working title ‘Pearl’ which focuses on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.

The TalkTV host has since addressed reports Meghan’s series has been dropped by the streaming service.

