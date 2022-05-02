They shared a special knit of the Queen wearing a yellow coat and matching hat, also carrying her favourite black bag.

A step-by-step guide of how to make the Platinum Jubilee commemorative toy was available from ‘Knitting by Post’ for £3.99.

Responding to the original post, Twitter user Tony Gibson wrote: “I love it and I think young George would too!”

“Brilliant! Now please can you knit two huge shire horses for Queenie to stand between,” Julie McHamish added.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.