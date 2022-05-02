She’s been in the MCU, DCAU, Disney Universe, and more.

We all know and love the amazing Fennec Shand from The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. And if you didn’t already know, Fennec Shand is played by the beautiful, amazing, and fabulous Ming-Na Wen!


PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

You can watch both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. 

Wen has always wanted to be part of the Star Wars franchise, so the role is a dream come true for her. “It’s been four decades of me dreaming about being in some Star Wars project. It’s a bit surreal,” she told Bustle.

“I really admire who Fennec is because there are so many attributes about her that I wish I did have. She’s fearless. She’s extremely skilled at her profession. And she’s very honest. Oh, well, I guess those are my attributes.” She continued.

Star Wars fans also embraced Wen as Fennec Shand which was an extremely huge relief for the Chinese-American actress. “It’s such a genuinely emotional as well as such a satisfying relief that your character is well received, because the Star Wars fans are very, very strong in their opinions, and they know what they like, and it’s great when it matches their expectations,” Wen told People.

She even continued voicing the beloved character in the animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.


Disney / Lucasfilm

You can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney Plus.


In addition to Fennec Shand, Ming-Na Wen has played many other iconic roles (IYKYK 😉). So if you can’t wait to see her again in the next seasons of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, here are 22 more movies and shows you can watch her in:

1.

Jing-mei (June) Woo in The Joy Luck Club


Hollywood Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures

June was one of Wen’s first few roles, and she served as the main narrator who bridges the histories between mothers and daughters in The Joy Luck Club

2.

Chun-Li in Street Fighter


Universal Pictures / Columbia Pictures

Street Fighter was “one of [Wen’s] first forays into the action film genre,” according to IGN, “I’m thankful [Street Fighter] set the groundwork for me, really, in being able to do half the things that I can do now in fighting, and moving, and being able to do this kind of genre. I love it.” 

She also voiced Chun-Li in the video game Street Fighter: The Movie.

She continued to voice Mulan in Ralph Breaks the Internet, Sofia the First, House of Mouse, and the Kingdom Hearts video games. She also made a cameo as an “esteemed guest” in the live-action 2020 Mulan adaptation.


Walt Disney Pictures, Disney–ABC Domestic Television, Walt Disney Television Animation / Buena Vista Television, Disney / Nintendo / Square Enix / Square, Jasin Boland / © Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

You can watch Mulan (1998), Mulan (2020), and Ralph Breaks the Internet on Disney Plus.


4.

Lisa Wu / Jade in Spawn: the Animated Series


HBO Animation / Todd McFarlane Entertainment

It’s badass after badass with Ming-Na Wen. Lisa Wu is first introduced as an ace reporter who investigates alley murders and is later revealed to be a bounty hunter with amazing reflexes. 

5.

Dr. Jing-Mei “Deb” Chen in ER


NBC

Dr. Jing-Mei “Deb” Chen is a physician who specialized in emergency medicine in ER. She started the show as a medical student and ended as an attending physician. 

6.

Detective Ellen Yin in The Batman


Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Ellen Yin is a Gotham City Police Department detective who initially worked to capture Batman but eventually came to be his ally. She works alongside Batman and goes on missions with him throughout the series.

7.

Agent Lin Mei in Vanished


Osprey Productions / 20th Century Fox Television

Lin Mei is an FBI agent who is a part of the team that investigates the disappearance of Sara Collins, the second wife of the Georgia Senator. 

8.

Gui Nai Nai in Ni Hao, Kai-Lan


Nickelodeon

That’s her on the computer screen! Gui Nai Nai is Kai-Lan’s great-aunt and the sister of her grandfather. 

9.

Dr. Elisha Crowe in Prom Night


Sony Pictures / Screen Gems, / Newmarket Films / Alliance Communications

Prom Night is a slasher film where a high school girl witnesses her former teacher murder her entire family. A few years after this event, the former teacher escapes custody and kills anybody who interferes with his “reunion” with her. 

10.

Linda Harris in Two and a Half Men


CBS /  Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Linda Harris is a city council judge who has a brief relationship with Charlie Harper. 

11.

Camile Wray in SGU Stargate Universe


Carol Segal / © Sci-Fi (Syfy) / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Camile Wray is a highly trusted and well-respected human resources officer for the International Oversight Advisory and was the primary representative of Icarus Base. 

12.

US Senator Michaela Wen in Eureka


NBC Universal Television Distribution

Michaela Wen is a Senator who runs the Department of Defense to oversee and run Eureka. Her character on the show was actually named after her daughter, Michaela!

13.

Farmworld Minerva in Adventure Time


Frederator Studios / Cartoon Network Studios / Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Farmworld Minerva is a version of Finn’s biological mother who lives in an alternate timeline of Earth’s existence called Farmworld. 

14.

Dr. Hirano in Phineas and Ferb


Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Dr. Hirano is Stacy Hirano’s (Candace’s best friend) mother. You can watch Phineas and Ferb on Disney Plus.

15.

Agent Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.


ABC Studios / Marvel Television / Mutant Enemy ProductionsDistributor / Walt Disney Television

Melinda May, aka The Cavalry, is a highly-skilled S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Hopefully, we’ll get to see her in the MCU, but for now, you can see her kick ass on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Disney Plus.

16.

Vega in Sofia the First


Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Vega is a Protector of the Mystic Isles who invites Princess Sofia to receive training as a Protector of the EverRealm. She is also a Windwalker, which are beings that resemble humans but with wings on their backs. 

17.

Phyla-Vell in Guardians of the Galaxy (the animated series)


Marvel Animation / Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Phyla-Vell is a Titanian–Kree Hybrid who has superhuman strength, flight, energy projection and absorption, and cosmic awareness. You can watch Guardians of the Galaxy (the series) on Disney Plus. 

18.

Agent Savannah in Milo Murphy’s Law


Disney Television Animation

Savannah is a first-class agent who works for the Bureau of Time Travel alongside her partner, Brick, to complete their missions. You can watch Milo Murphy’s Law on Disney Plus.

19.

Elaine Lee / Stephanie in Fresh Off the Boat


John Fleenor via Getty Images, Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Did anyone else notice she played two different characters while watching this series? The more Ming-Na Wen, the merrier!

Elaine Lee quickly becomes one of Jessica’s new friends after she gives her parenting advice. Stephanie is one of Louis’s old friends who appears with “Asian Flush” along with the rest of Louis’s friends.


20.

Aunt Sandra in Nora from Queens


ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

Aunt Sandra is Nora’s bohemian, earthy, and spiritual aunt who comes for a visit with her son (or to drop her son off with Nora’s family for a couple of days). Her last scene in the episode is quite honestly my favorite in the series, right before Simu Liu’s Garbage Boy bit

21.

Natsumaru in Yasuke


Netflix

Natsumaru is affiliated with the Iga Clas who infiltrates Nobunaga Oda’s rank and works as one of his samurai. 

22.

…and, lastly, Jasmine in Pretty Smart


Netflix

Jasmine is the estranged mother and former manager of Jayden who reunites with her after she offers him a high-profile sponsorship.

Ming-Na Wen is set to appear in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai as Fong Wing and Glitter & Doom as Ivy. You can also check her out in Season 2 of Hacks premiering on May 12 on HBO Max!

What are your favorite Ming-Na Wen roles? If we missed any, feel free to shout them out in the comments below!

Support AAPI-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! Of course, the content doesn’t end after May. Go follow @buzzfeedapop to keep up with our latest AAPI content year-round! P.S. Love this art? Learn more about these amazing AAPI activists here.


BuzzFeed / Kathy Hoang

From Left to Right: Haunani Kay Trask, Rushan Abbas, Manjusha Kulkarni, Kiyoshi Kuromiya, Philip Vera Cruz, Mabel Lee, George Helm, and Edward Said  





Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.