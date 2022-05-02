

Street Fighter was “one of [Wen’s] first forays into the action film genre,” according to IGN, “I’m thankful [Street Fighter] set the groundwork for me, really, in being able to do half the things that I can do now in fighting, and moving, and being able to do this kind of genre. I love it.”

She also voiced Chun-Li in the video game Street Fighter: The Movie.