The spectacle-wearing businesswoman, born in August 1921, has developed an iconic look over the years. She even has her own emoji celebrating her look. The fashionista, who served nine presidents as part of her textiles career, is renowned for her iconic round glasses and loud jewellery. But as well as having an interesting fashion sense, she also has an iconic outlook on ageing. In an interview in 2017, the star revealed what she thinks has gotten her to this age.

“I always eat well; I never eat junk food” was the first self-imposed rule she revealed in an interview with The New Potato publication.

This rule is a sound one too. Most fast foods are smothered in salt or loaded with carbohydrates.

As these foods become digested, they release sugar into your blood, increasing your blood sugar.

Over time, this comes with all sorts of risks, including developing diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension).

