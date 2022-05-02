Anyone looking for an in-depth look at the case surrounding Melissa Lucio needs to see the captivating and shocking documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa. But is it an option for Netflix subscribers? Keep reading to find out that and more.

The ordeal surrounding Melissa Lucio started on February 7, 2007, when her two-year-old daughter Mariah died after falling down the stairs. Lucio was arrested after a confession, but later the defense argued that the confession had been coerced and was therefore unreliable. The events that followed showed several factors that indicate the justice system may have greatly failed Lucio during her trial, as well as her attempts to appeal her murder charge.

She was scheduled to be executed on April 27, 2022, but on April 25th, she was granted a stay of execution. Her case will be going back to trial. If people want to see how things arrived at this current situation, the entire story is told in a truly captivating manner in The State of Texas vs. Melissa.

The well-crafted and poignant documentary was an official selection in 2020 at the Tribeca Film Festival and took home the award for Best Documentary at the Raindance Film Festival. It has also garnered a very impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes adding to the many reasons everyone should see this compelling doc.

Is the Melissa Lucio documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa available on Netflix?

There is no denying that watching the Melissa Lucio doc on Netflix would be ideal for subscribers looking for more information on this matter. But unfortunately, The State of Texas vs. Melissa is not available on the streamer, and it is unknown if that is going to change anytime soon.

But if subscribers are looking for another documentary to watch, they should know that the streamer has an ample amount of options to enjoy in this department. Some of these other eye-opening titles include Dirty Money, Seaspiracy, The Social Dilemma, Trial By Media, Murders Among the Mormons and The Great Hack.

Where to stream the Melissa Lucio documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa

The Melissa Lucio documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa is available to stream on Hulu. In addition, the nonfiction feature is also available on VOD platforms to rent or purchase, such as Vudu, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.

You can check out the trailer below: