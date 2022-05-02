Harlow grew up in Shelbyville and started recording rap music at the age of 12. And in a 2020 Q & A for GQ, he revealed that as a kid, one of his biggest influences was Eminem.

“I grew up listening to Eminem,” Harlow wrote. “I idolized Eminem, a big influence of mine while growing up. I mean he’s so dope.”

The rapper recalled how, at age ten, he would wear a toboggan, hoodie, and headphones around his neck to mimic Eminem’s look. “I wanted to feel like him,” Harlow added. “I definitely had an Eminem phase feeling like wow, just that Caucasian connection, you know. It’s strong.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow called Eminem’s music “forever immortal.” And he suggested younger generations will embrace it soon.

“We’re gonna get back to it,” Harlow noted. “We’re a couple years away from everyone reviving that s*** as a culture and being like, ‘Look at this s***.’ And everyone’s gonna pay their rightful respects again.”

Jack Harlow went through some music re-education during the pandemic

At 24, Harlow is a Gen Z kid who grew up in the 2000s and 2010s. He was completely unfamiliar with older artists like Marvin Gaye and David Bowie. So during the pandemic, he introduced himself to their music.

“I just said to myself when the pandemic hit, I was like, it’s time to study up,” Harlow told Rolling Stone. “Like, there’s so much music you don’t know about. Like, how have you never listened to the Beatles? If there was an album I’d seen the cover of and I’d never listened to, I’d click to listen to it.”