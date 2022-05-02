Joey Lawrence marries Samantha Cope in outdoor ceremony

The two tied the knot on Sunday in an outdoor ceremony in California.

“It just feels so right,” Lawrence told People. “Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

The actor’s brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence and two daughters, Charleston and Liberty were in attendance.

Lawrence and Cope met in 2020 while co-starring in the Lifetime movie “My Husband’s Secret Brother.”

Lawrence also told the publication: “When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That’s super important. And I am so thankful.”

Cope called the relationship “a safe place to be myself.”

“He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, ‘I will be with you forever,'” she told People.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.