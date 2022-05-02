John Lennon revealed the one song The Beatles performed that eventually became traumatic to sing.

The Beatles’ one decade of career led the English rock bond to become the most influential band of all time. Although their blooming career was cut short, they managed to share some of the best songs in history people heard so far.

However, Lennon revealed that singing one of their songs became a traumatic and disturbing thing to do after performing as The Quarrymen.

John Lennon Says This The Beatles’ Song Was Traumatic To Sing

As quoted by Far Out Magazine, Lennon discussed the release of their first single, “Love Me Do,” in his 1972 interview. The song was released in 1962, but the band worked on it five years prior.

Lennon recalled how McCartney started writing the song when he was 15. The Beatles then finished making it after so many years.

With that, he felt that the song was daring since it became the first one they dared to do on their own since they were used to doing great numbers of other musicians.

“Yeah, yeah. That started later in our life, around Liverpool and Hamburg, when we started introducing our own numbers. It was quite a traumatic thing because we were doing such great numbers, you know, of other people. Ray Charles and [Little] Richard and all them,” he said.

With that, they found it hard to start singing “Love Me Do.” Fortunately, they gradually decided to try other songs.

The Beatles Breakup: What Caused the Split?

The Beatles would have released more award-winning songs if their breakup in 1970.

Fans initially thought that the death of their manager, Brian Epstein, in 1967 started to ignite their split.

However, among all the buzzes that surrounded their split, it was Yoko Ono who received all the blame behind The Beatles’ split. For what it’s worth, McCartney told BBC Radio 4 that it was Lennon who suggested the disbandment of the group since they “could not work it out” any longer.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” he said, as quoted by New York Post. “I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no.”

He revealed that Lennon reportedly appeared before them and told them he was leaving The Beatles. The band’s fans argued who was the reason behind the disbandment, but most of them blamed McCartney.

Lennon’s beau, meanwhile, shared an article titled “Beatles Fans Think ‘Get Back’ Dispels The Idea That Yoko Ono Broke The Band Up.”

The documentary shows that Ono was never involved while making The Beatles’ final album, “Let It Be,” which led to their breakup.

In the video, McCartney disclosed that tensions occurred when the band was given a two-week deadline to write and record the whole album. They received the pressure before the band member, Ringo Star, began filming the movie “The Magic Christian.”

George Harrison reportedly expressed creative differences, while Lennon put his focus too much on Ono.

With that, McCartney was forced to become the “captain of the ship,” but he failed to make the band afloat.

