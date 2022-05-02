The star went on to add that he is still hopeful to land a ‘dream’ theatre role in the future.

John continued: “I was lucky enough to watch Cinderella in December 2021 and it was one of the most wonderful musicals I’ve seen in a long time.

“I was so excited to join the cast, it was a lifelong dream come true, but sadly it isn’t to be right now.

“Who knows what the future will hold – I won’t lose hope,” John ended the the post.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.