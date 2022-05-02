He also claimed Heard had branded Depp a “f*****g deadbeat dad”.
When asked what the actress would say during arguments, McGivern sighed and said: “Oh dear”, drawing laughter from Depp.
“Oh dear. It would vary, and to be honest, I tried not to pay attention. I was there to get Mr. Depp out of there,” he said.
“I’ve heard Ms. Heard call him a f*****g deadbeat dad – if I can say that. I apologise to the court,” he said before continuing: “F*****g washed up… a f*****g c**t. You name it, she spewed it.”
