Katie Price’s fans have been quick to point out that she was wearing hair extensions while plugging a new hair growth product.

Katie, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to rave about the No Sheen Hair Oil after claiming to have previously struggled with bald patches.

“Look at my hair everyone,” the mum-of-five began.

She went on: “Now I was starting to bald at the side of my hair, and I’ve been rubbing this on my scalp and the side of my hair.

"It's good for alopecia, good for hair loss, good for men's beards, and good to use over two years old. I strongly recommend this. My hair is now smooth, look, no breakage!"







Katie also shared a snap of her posing with the product on her Instagram feed, sparking her 2.7 million followers to say that she arguably wasn’t showing off the results because she has extensions in.

Katie penned alongside the snap: “This product is amazing and is helping repair, grow, strengthen & thicken my hair.

"I love the fact it's natural and organic, it's helped restore my hair and confidence."







“You got extensions,” pointed out one person, as someone else said: “Of course it has…that’s why you’ve got extentions in. Make it make sense.”

Someone else echoed similar sentiments writing: “Why aren’t you showing the results ? Instead of wearing a wig ? Makes no sense????”

"Crazy statement – You have hair extensions," added another.







The backlash comes after Katie was criticised for taking her son Harvey, 19, to a club appearance with her, where she reportedly charged party-goers £10 a photo with him.

A source told The Sun: “Katie normally charges more but she’s agreed to appear for £6k as she’s keen for Harvey to make his own money.

"It'll all go into his bank account for when he's older. It's £10 for a meet and greet so the club can pay her fee easily – people will be queuing up to meet them!"







The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star arrived in the northern town of Halifax wearing black satin leggings and a black top and matched the outfit with pink crocs while Carl also dressed in black with ripped jeans and a fitted black top.

Harvey, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, diabetes and autism, arrived at his first night at a club in a navy T-shirt and navy shorts matched with black Nike trainers with a white tick.