While we aren’t quite used to seeing the couple so openly cozy at big events just yet, they definitely brought some signature moves to the annual fashion fundraiser.
By that, I mostly mean they held hands a lot. It was cute.
Also cute — this wholesome forehead kiss that Kim received from the Saturday Night Live comedian, while posing in Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.
Now if this isn’t giving Gilded Glamour, I simply do not know what is.
You’ve got to admit, they do look pleased to be here together.
Cheers to that!
Source link
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.