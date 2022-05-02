Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

While we aren’t quite used to seeing the couple so openly cozy at big events just yet, they definitely brought some signature moves to the annual fashion fundraiser.


Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images

By that, I mostly mean they held hands a lot. It was cute.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Also cute — this wholesome forehead kiss that Kim received from the Saturday Night Live comedian, while posing in Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Now if this isn’t giving Gilded Glamour, I simply do not know what is.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

You’ve got to admit, they do look pleased to be here together.


John Shearer / Getty Images

Cheers to that!


Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images



