First Team

Camryn Carreon

Ana Gonzalez

Second Team

Third Team

Hunter Nugent

Nicole Polivchak

UTSA has placed four student-athletes on the All-Conference USA Women’s Golf Teams, asandlanded on the first team whileandmade the third team.Carreon’s first-team selection marks her second career all-conference award, as the San Antonio native made the second team a year ago. She ranks second on the team with a 74.13 stroke average and has logged six top-20 finishes in 2021-22. The junior earned runner-up honors at the C-USA Championship to earn all-tournament team accolades and help lead UTSA to second place for the second straight season. Carreon tied for sixth at the Tulane Classic and she carded a 3-under-par 213 that featured a season-best 69 en route to tying for 15th at the Paradise Invitational.Gonzalez becomes the first Roadrunner to collect five all-conference certificates, as the super senior picked up her second career first-team honor this year. The Monterrey, Mexico, native leads UTSA with a 73.97 stroke average to go along with four top-10 finishes this season. She has placed in the top six in each of her last three tournaments, including a runner-up showing with a 4-under 212 to help the Roadrunners win the Chattanooga Classic and a third-place effort at the C-USA Championship to earn all-tournament team accolades. Gonzalez also made the first team in 2019 after winning the C-USA individual crown and she was a second-team selection in 2018 when she was named C-USA Freshman of the Year and a third-team choice each of the past two years.Nugent was tabbed third-team all-conference in her debut season with the Roadrunners. The transfer from Oakville, Ontario, owns a 75.37 scoring average and a pair of top 10-finishes in 2021-22. She posted an 8-under 208 to tie for 10th at the season-opening Sam Golden Invitational grabbed a share of fourth place while competing as an individual at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational. Nugent has shot under 70 four times this season, including a 6-under 66 at the Paradise Invitational in February.Polivchak picked up her first career all-conference award as a Roadrunner with her third-team nod this season. The super senior from Sarasota, Florida, stands third on the squad with a 75.1 average and she is riding a streak of four consecutive top-20 finishes. She placed ninth at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational and 17th at the C-USA Championship to help lead UTSA to runner-up team showings at both tournaments. Polivchak also tied for 13th to help lead the Roadrunners to the Chattanooga Classic team crown.With this year’s league-high four selections, UTSA now has garnered 40 all-conference certificates in its 17-year history, including 12 in five seasons under head coach, a two-time C-USA coach of the Year honoree.UTSA has earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, as the Roadrunners will make their fourth consecutive and seventh overall NCAA postseason appearance when they travel to Tennessee as the No. 9 seed in the Franklin Regional on May 9-11 at Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course.Letizia Bagnoli, Florida AtlanticAudrey Tan, North TexasJana Melichova, Old DominionKaiyuree Moodley, CharlotteJennifer Rosenberg, CharlotteMaia Samuelsson, CharlotteEllie Roth, North TexasFederica Torre, Old DominionCaroline Caudill, Middle TennesseePatricia Sinolungan, North TexasSophie Delfosse, UTEPLetizia Bagnoli, Florida AtlanticCaroline Caudill, Middle TennesseeKarissa Kilby, FIUElena Melich, Southern MissMike Akers, North Texas