(WFRV) – There’s a brand new independent living option from a name you trust.

Allie from Emerald Bay Retirement Community visited Local 5 Live with an update on their independent living option, what amenities are available, and what style of apartments are available.

Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. Reach out with questions at 920-544-5041, online at bakaenterprises.com.