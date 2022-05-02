(WFRV) –  There’s a brand new independent living option from a name you trust.

Allie from Emerald Bay Retirement Community visited Local 5 Live with an update on their independent living option, what amenities are available, and what style of apartments are available.

Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. Reach out with questions at 920-544-5041, online at bakaenterprises.com.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Google News

Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.