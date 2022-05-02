Stanford University’s Dr Mitchell Miglis said of the study: “Identifying dysautonomia is long Covid is important because the autonomic nervous system plays a critical role in regulating immune function, inflammation, coagulation pathways, fatigue, exercise intolerance, cognition, and other factors that appear to play a role in Covid.”

For this reason, the autonomic nervous system will play an essential role in helping scientists to understand how to treat long Covid in the future.

Symptoms of dysautonomia include:

• Balance problems

• Noise and light sensitivity

• Shortness of breath

• Chest pain

• Dizziness

• Swings in body temperature

• Persistent tiredness

• Blurred vision

• Dysphagia (difficulty swallowing)

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Heart palpitations

• Brain fog

• Mood, heart rate, and blood pressure swings

• Fainting

• Sleep issues

• Migraines

• Frequent urination

• Variations in sweating.