There were bizarre scenes at the Madrid Open on Monday afternoon after one of the tennis courts flooded in the Spanish capital – with members of staff forced to remove the standing water with buckets as the crowd looked on in disbelief.

As rain poured down in Madrid, organisers at the prestigious tournament made the decision to put a cover over the Arantxa Sanchez court hosting the match between Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic to catch any rain that fell. That worked a charm, although the heavy rain meant that the cover was slowly collecting too much and eventually standing water became a real problem.

Workers at the tournament were unsure how to remove the water and had to aim to do so without any spilling on the court amidst the continuously pouring rain. There was no modern technology to utilise, thus leaving everyone bamboozled as to what to do.

And the decision was made to simply pick up the water to stop it from stagnating, with various members of staff putting in their efforts to resume the match. Rain is not expected to stop until at least 6pm in Madrid, meaning that the incident could continue for some time and continue to delay proceedings.