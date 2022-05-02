Manchester United were comfortable throughout the match against Brentford and turned on the style in the final home game of the season.

And Rangnick, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, is adamant the Red Devils can be successful under Erik ten Hag and that they need ‘top-quality’ players in order to reel in the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“So far we haven’t been able to speak,” he said.

“Erik’s focus is on winning the Dutch league, our focus was on our games.

“It’s obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players.

“I strongly believe that if everyone works together we can bring Man Utd back to where we need to be.

