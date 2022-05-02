INDIANAPOLIS – ITA No. 32 Ole Miss men’s tennis received the No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth region of the 2022 NCAA Team Championships. The Rebels are set to compete on Friday versus the No. 34 Utah Utes. The time of the match is to be announced.



Head Coach Toby Hansson and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to compete in the NCAA Team Championships in the Round of 64 on Friday versus Utah in Fort Worth, TX. Ole Miss received the No. 2 seed in the region, hosted by No. 1 overall TCU.



Ole Miss men’s tennis extended its streak of qualifying for the NCAA Team Championships to 28 straight tournaments. The Rebels reached a new milestone on Monday, making it to the pinnacle event of the tennis season for the 30th time in program history.



Ole Miss (16-12, 4-8) was ranked No. 32 in the country in the most recent ITA Team Rankings last Wednesday. The Rebels reached as-high-as No. 14 in the rankings this season.



The Rebels are no stranger to national-level tournament competition this season. Ole Miss reached the round of 16 of ITA National indoor Championships in February after defending home court during ITA Kickoff Weekend in late January (Jan. 29-30).



The Rebels reached the round of 16 of the NCAA Team Championships in 2021 in Orlando. Historically, Ole Miss reached the NCAA Finals in 1995 and the Final Four in 1999 and 2005.



The 2022 NCAA Team Championships will consist of first and second round action this Friday and Saturday. If the Rebels advance, they will move on to Super Regionals the following weekend (May 13 and May 14). The final site of the tournament this year is at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The quarterfinals begin on Thursday, May 19, with the finals set for Sunday, May 22. The NCAA Tennis Championships is a single-elimination event.



The 2022 NCAA Men’s Tennis Team Championships Bracket can be accessed here:

https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/tennis-men/d1/2022



The NCAA Individual Championships (singles and doubles) brackets will be released tomorrow, May 3, via a press release by the NCAA. The Rebels are led in singles this season by No. 17 Nikola Slavic and in doubles by No. 25 Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt .



