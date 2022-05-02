Despite an under-par start to the 2022 season for constructors’ champions Mercedes, their driving pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could be set for a much improved week in Miami if stats are anything to go by. Formula 1 heads to the Florida-based track this week for the very first time.

And the Silver Arrows will be hoping to end their wait for a victory this campaign when heading to Miami, after enjoying plenty of success at inaugural races down the years. Mercedes have won the first race of every new circuit during the hybrid era according to a stat shared by @f1StatsGuru.

In a run that started back in 2014 at the then newly introduced Sochi, the constructors’ champions have gone on to win the inaugural race in Baku, Mugello, Portimao Losail and Jeddah. And, with Miami’s first ever F1 Grand Prix this weekend, Mercedes will be hoping to continue that run and secure their first win of 2022 – although that remains highly unlikely given the team’s struggles at the start of the year.

The man integral to that run was Hamilton, but after a remarkable few years the seven-time world champion has struggled to get going this campaign. His staggered start continued at Imola last time out, as the Englishman could only record a 13th-placed finish, after being lapped by race winner and 2021 title rival Max Verstappen.

