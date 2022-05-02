Netflix today has added 30 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include You’ve Got Mail, the 1998 period comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan who meet cute on a new thing called the Internet; When Harry Met Sally, the 1989 comedy starring Billy Crystal and the aforementioned Ms. Ryan meeting cute on a long distance ride share, and falling in love over the best pastrami sandwich you’ll ever eat; Dirty Harry, the 1971 police drama starring Clint Eastwood as the no-blinking police detective who sometimes forgets his shot-count; Forest Gump, the 1994 comedy/drama starring Tom Hanks as a dim-witted but shrewd underneath young man who manages to inject himself in every major American event over two decades while eating a box of chocolates; and 42, the 2013 biofilm starring the late Chadwick Boseman as the pioneering African-American baseball player Jackie Robinson.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

