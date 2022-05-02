Piers Morgan is known for his thoughts on Meghan Markle and he is not afraid to air them. Now a week into his new TalkTV programme Piers Morgan: Uncensored, he has used his primetime slot to chime in on her cancelled Netflix animated series, which had the working title Pearl. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry announced their deal with the streaming giant in September 2020, but with a recent drop in subscribers and key shows cancelled, it was the latest project to end up on the cutting room floor.

Piers’ TalkTV show has been heavily advertised and opened with a messy interview with former President Donald Trump.

Sitting into his stride in this new format, the TV personality opened up about Meghan’s failed new show.

On hearing the news, Piers said: “Let’s face it, when the world’s wokest production company axes the world’s wokest project by the world’s wokest celebrity, that’s a whole new level of humiliation.

“I wish Meghan sincerely all the very best at this very difficult time.”

More to follow…