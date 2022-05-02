



Android fans looking to upgrade their phone should check out an amazing money-saving deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G handset. This handset was only released earlier this year, but already Three Mobile is running an incredible offer on it that gives you a multitude of savings. The deal offers a £96 saving on the contract cost, plus six months worth of Disney+ access entirely for free and, if you swap over from a rival provider, also throws in an Amazon gift card worth £100.

This trio of savings is available on the Unlimited data plan for the S21 FE 5G which has a £41 per month cost as well as a £30 upfront fee. Other plans that Three offer don’t include the £96 saving on a contract, but if you don’t need Unlimited data and would rather have cheaper monthly payments then you can still get the free Disney+ access bundled in with it as well as well as the free Amazon gift card if you move from another provider. Other plans that Three have available offer 100GB of monthly data, or 30GB, 12GB, 4GB and 1GB allowances. The monthly payments for these plans are £39, £37, £34, £31 and £28 respectively.

All of these plans require a £30 upfront payment as well and include unlimited texts and minutes. If you like the sound of this deal then just beware the free Disney+ promotion won’t last forever, with this offer ending after June 11 2022. Once you’ve got your shiny new Samsung phone to redeem your free Disney+ access you’ll have to provide a claim via a Samsung account. After all the required information is provided you’ll receive a code that will be available to redeem until the end of June 11 2023.

You will be able to claim your free Disney+ access by scanning a QR code on the Samsung Boost website. Describing the promotion Samsung says: “Boost your Samsung device with a Disney+ subscription on us. Enjoy hours of epic streaming with the latest blockbusters, new originals, timeless classics, throwbacks and so much more. “With entertainment added every week, there’s always something new to explore. From the stories you’d expect, to the stories you wouldn’t, there’s something for everyone on Disney+.”

