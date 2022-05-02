Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson has unveiled a tattoo that appears to be in dedication to his other half and her four children.

The Saturday Night Live star, who recently looked cosy with Kim as they matched in black at an event, shared a glimpse of the new inking while leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday 29 April.

The 28 year old comedian had a small tattoo right above his neckline, which read “KNSCP” and many fans speculated that it could be related to his girlfriend as the “K” could stand for her name while the others stand for her kids with Kanye West, 44 – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two year old Psalm.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Pete Davidson don go put tattoo of Kim Kardashian and ha shidren initials (first letter of them names) for him neck.”







Another questioned the reasoning behind the move as they shared: “Why did Pete tattoo the children’s initials? That’s just weird”.

A third offered an explanation behind his motivations as they said: “Pete documents his life through tattoos.” while a fourth added: “I’m waitin for Kanye’s response to Pete Davidsons new tattoo”.

This isn’t the first time Pete has paid tribute to his The Kardashians star girlfriend as earlier this year, Kim appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show to share that he has a “few tattoos” dedicated to her, including one that isn’t even ink.

Speaking to Ellen, Kim, whose glam team recently shared how she gets her iconic “lift and snatch” look, explained that her favourite tattoo of Pete’s was one that reads: “My girl is a lawyer”.







However, the one that got people talking was a branding of the mum-of-four’s name on his chest .

She said: “He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I said ‘Oh it’s so cute, thank you. Oh my god’, and it was the same again, but that’s what tattoo people do, right?

“They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

Given that Pete’s tattoos have become a representation of his life story over the years, it’s no surprise that the funny man has chronicled his romance with the SKIMS creator.







Pete’s tattoos come after the couple recently made their red carpet debut at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday 30 April.

Kim and Pete smiled and cosied up together as they posed for photographers. One sweet moment saw the couple look lovingly into one another eyes.

Meanwhile, as Kim posed for more photos her SNL beau was clearly smitten as he grinned from ear to ear and let his girlfriend take centre stage for snappers.







Kim wore a figure-hugging silver, glittery sleeveless Balenciaga dress with a high neckline and flowing train, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

The reality mogul opted for a dewy makeup look with plenty of blusher on her high cheekbones and wore her long raven locks in a wavy wet look.

And Pete kept things simple in a black Prada velvet suit with a white shirt and black tie. He also added a pair of rectangle shaped black sunglasses to his look as he couldn’t keep his eyes of his girlfriend.

