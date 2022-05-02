IRON MOUNTAIN — The Kingsford boys varsity tennis team captured the top three singles flights and the top two doubles matches as part of its 6-2 victory over host Iron Mountain on Thursday.

For Kingsford, Isaac Nash scored a win at No. 1 singles when Iron Mountain’s David Juul retired in the second set. Jacob Saari knocked off Kurt Adiao Ryan 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, while Gavin Moore defeated Kaden Sheldon 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

The Flivvers also captured matches at No. 1 doubles, No. 2 doubles and No. 4 doubles. At the top flight, Ben Trevillian and Niko Przeslakowski knocked off Evan Copley and Gerald Sampoll-Torres 6-1, 6-2, while Charlie Christensen and Toby Wilcox upended Andrew Larsen and Lucas Kassin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Trent Maki and Eli Wallis defeated Carter Kassin and Benjamin Truong 6-3, 6-1 at the third doubles flight.

Iron Mountain recorded wins at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles. In the singles match, Reece Kangas fought off Cale Harris 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 and Dylan Lindgren and Fulton Stroud defeated Chris Sweig and Josh Peterson when the Kingsford duo retired in the second set.

Mountaineers’ coach Marcus Cellelo spoke of his 2022 team and its first match of the spring season.

“We have a very young team, with only two upperclassmen in our lineup today,” he said after the match. “I’m proud of the way the guys fought through adversity, which is something they will have to overcome as we grow as a team. We have young, talented players, so I am looking forward to watching them grow and develop throughout the season. “

Cellelo said his team will have to stay mentally strong during the season, something he felt Kangas displayed in the sophomore’s three-set win.

“I’ve been preaching the importance of the mental aspect of the game, so I was proud of Reece for overcoming a tough loss in the second set,” Cellelo said.