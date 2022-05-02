The Electron booster comes into view of the company’s helicopter for the catch.

Space company Rocket Lab briefly caught its Electron rocket using a helicopter after a launch for the first time on Monday, but released the booster and dropped it into the ocean before recovering it.

“After the catch the helicopter pilot noticed different load characteristics than we’ve experienced in testing … at his discretion, the pilot offloaded the [booster] for a successful splashdown where it has been recovered by our [ship] for transport back to our factory,” Rocket Lab senior communications advisor Murielle Baker said on the company’s webcast.

“The [Electron booster] is in great condition though, and we look forward to assessing it in detail when it’s back here in the factory,” Baker added. “This is a monumental step forward in our program to make electron a reusable launch vehicle.”

The company’s Electron rocket launched from Rocket Lab’s private launch facility in New Zealand. Catching the rocket booster with Rocket Lab’s Sikorsky S-92 helicopter and returning it was the secondary goal of the mission.

The primary goal of the mission was achieved, with the rocket deploying 34 small satellites into low Earth orbit for a collection of customers, including Alba Orbital, Astrix Astronautics, Aurora Propulsion Technologies, E-Space, Spaceflight Inc. and Unseenlabs.